Setup speeds testing of distributed antenna systems

Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc. has engaged with SkyBridge Services in the U.S. to simplify distributed antenna system (DAS) installation and maintenance. Supported by the SkyBridge cloud-based test management tools, the R&S Cable Rider ZPH is factory calibrated to provide fast, efficient and accurate cable and antenna measurements up to 4 GHz. Operated via a user-friendly touch-screen interface, the R&S Cable Rider ZPH has all the essential measurement capabilities required for installing and maintaining cable and antenna systems in the field, including DTF, return loss, VSWR and cable loss measurements, S21 measurements, spectrum and interference analysis, and AM/FM/ASK/FSK demodulation.

With a simple connection over a third-party wireless router, on-site base station and RF network testing data is sent to the SkyBridge cloud to further simplify testing procedures. The rugged, small form factor R&S Cable Rider ZPH has a lightweight design that makes the analyzer easy to carry, even in harsh and difficult-to-reach environments. Combining the fastest boot and sweep times on the market with the SkyBridge Tool, the R&S Cable Rider ZPH offers the fastest measurement time in the industry.

SkyBridge is a patented, site-centric, cloud-based enterprise application that enables the uploading of radio frequency tests conducted by the R&S Cable Rider ZPH within seconds. This enables online viewing of any site tests and the qualified passing/failing of results, as well as automated markups and the placement of limit lines and markers. Users can also upload critical documentation pertaining to the site in question, enabling online viewing by all qualified agents.

In addition, the SkyBridge Photos application enables site technicians to shoot images and immediately send them to the cloud, integrating them into the system, and custom reports, tailored toward client specifications. The SkyBridge technology used with the R&S Cable Rider ZPH offers a centralized location for collecting and sharing critical wireless installation data.

The system also features an on-demand, one-click closeout package application in PDF format, bringing all testing data, documentation, reports and photos together into a single, transportable file.

Two different R&S Cable Rider ZPH models are available to suit different needs: a pure one-port cable and antenna analyzer and a two-port model with additional spectrum analysis and tracking generator features. The free R&S MobileView app and R&S InstrumentView software allow for flexible remote controlling of the device.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.KG, 6821 Benjamin Franklin Drive, Columbia, MD 21046. Contact. 1-888-837-8772, https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/us/product/zph-productstartpage_63493-363457.html