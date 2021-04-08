Richardson Electronics highlights new UnitedSiC FET-Jet calculator

The FET-Jet calculator by UnitedSiC is a tool for finding the most optimized SiC device in the early stages of power design.

UnitedSiC recently released the FET-Jet calculator, a tool that helps engineers in the early design stage find the ideal SiC device. With no registration required, the calculator starts with three application functions, ac-dc, dc-dc (non-isolated), and dc-dc (isolated). From there, engineers may select the topology and specifications that will then provide instant results to facilitate fundamental design decisions including:

Overall efficiency

Component losses by dynamic conduction contributions

Junction temperature

Current stress levels

Number of devices in parallel (if any)

“During these unprecedented times, having innovative tools such as this calculator will help our customers identify their optimum design solutions,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “UnitedSiC continues to provide excellent services and products to the power conversion market.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

“Our FET-Jet calculator is one of many steps we have taken in the past year to enhance our customers’ experience with SiC devices,” said Chris Dries, President & CEO of UnitedSiC. “Continue to keep an eye out as we strive to provide you all with more content and resources for your SiC device needs.”

