Richardson Electronics, Ltd. and DAPU Telecom Technology ink distribution agreement

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. announced a new distribution agreement with DAPU Telecom, a leader in frequency control and timing solution products. The agreement aligns with both companies’ commitment to providing the highest reliability and quality products into various applications including RF and microwave communications, industrial, wired and wireless transmission, radar and test equipment.

DAPU Telecom proudly offers a broad range of timing devices, including OCXO and TCXO, clock and timing modules, and ICs. Recent introductions include real time clock ICs, clock buffers, IEEE 1588v2 chipsets, PLL ICs, circulators, and isolators.

“We are excited to distribute DAPU Telecom’s exemplary product line, but it is their design capabilities and their range of 5G products that let us know DAPU Telecom was the right choice for our line card,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “They’ve combined the highest quality of production with the latest technologies, allowing for cost competitiveness.”

As a global company, Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair.

“Working with Richardson Electronics truly compliments our mission to provide leading technologies to our valued customers, now with Richardson Electronics exceptional worldwide support,” says Cindy Chan, CEO of DAPU. “We believe our future together to be beneficial for each customer we reach.”