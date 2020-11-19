Richardson Electronics to offer Fuji Electric 7th-generation (X-Series) IGBT modules

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. strengthened its power conversion product offering with Fuji Electric’s 7th generation (X-Series) IGBT modules. Fuji’s 7th Generation IGBT modules represent the latest IGBT chip technology and is specifically designed to complement requirements needed for the latest power conversion applications including energy savings, miniaturization, and increased reliability. Key features are:

The module has been optimized by thinning the thickness and miniaturizing the structure of the IGBT chip and diode chip that makes up the module, reducing power loss when compared to previous generations. Applications have seen inverter loss reduced by 10% and chip temperature improved by 11°C.

A newly developed insulating board has improved the heat dissipation of the module, allowing a footprint reduction of 36% while reducing power loss and suppressing heat generation when compared with previous generations.

Higher temperature operation: This new series is rated for continuous operation at 175°C allowing up to 35% more output; doubling power cycling capabilities compared to previous generations.

Product series includes 650/1200/1700V, 10-1800A, offered in small PIM, EconoPIM, 6-Pack, Dual, Dual XT, EconoPACK and PrimePACK packages

With over 90 years of experience, Fuji Electric is a leading developer of industrial products such as IGBT power modules, intelligent power modules, discrete rectifier diodes, and discrete MOSFET & IGBT devices.

“Fuji Electric’s X-Series comes in a wide array of package types and voltage ranges making it ideal for our customers,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group “The X-Series features and benefits coupled with our team’s expertise – I am confident we will be able to deliver a best-in-class solution.”

“Our 7th Generation X-Series IGBT Technology combined with the excellent support from Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group provides our valued customers with the highest level of commercial and technical support,” said James Usack, Division General Manager, Fuji Electric America