Right-angle edge surface mount tact switch provides life expectancy of 600K cycles

The TL4115 tact series is a right-angle edge surface mount design and provides life expectancy of 600,000 cycle in a 4.50mm x 2.20mm x 2.60mm footprint. This switch series features a soft round actuator and provides 160gf or 220gf operating force options.

The TL4115 series features include SPST Off-(On) function; 50mA, 12VDC contact rating, dielectric strength of 250VAC for 1 minute; operating temperature ranges from -30°C to 85°C; travel is 0.15mm and comes in tape and reel packaging.

This tact series is suitable for audio/visual equipment, computer peripherals, computer electronics, medical equipment, telecommunication devices, and test & instrumentation equipment.