Rigol oscilloscopes reach 13 GHz bandwidth

The DS8000 series features four 4-channel models with bandwidths from 6 GHz to 13 GHz.

Rigol has introduced the DS8000 series of digital oscilloscopes. The series takes over as the company’s high-end line with four models topping out at 13 GHz of analog bandwidth. All models feature four analog channels, 40 Gsamples/s sample rate, 500 Msamples memory depth (2 Msamples and 4 Msamples optional), and 250,000 waveforms/s update rate.

Model Bandwidth DS80604 6 GHz DS80804 8 GHz DS81004 10 GHz DS813004 13 GHz

While bandwidth and sample rate are the top priority for oscilloscope specifications, the DS80000 series boast the unusual yet clever feature of having a tilting 15.6-in. touch-screen display. The tilt feature comes in handy if you’re building a test rack. Most racks the use bench-style oscilloscopes have the oscilloscope located at the top of the rack, which optimizes viewing when standing up. When you’re sitting in from the the rack, the screen will likely be too high. With a tilt screen, you can place the oscilloscope so it’s at eye level and when you stand, you can tilt the screen to improve the view. It’s a small feature that can make your day just a little easier. (The tilt screen is also available on the DS70000 series.)

The DS80000 series uses RIGOL’s SmartProbe 2.0 interface, which supports direct signal connection with 3.5 mm connectors. the oscilloscopes are equipped with RIGOL’s self-developed probe adapter. Furthermore, it can be backward compatible with the previous generation of RIGOL probes. Vertical resolution is 8 bits but you can increase resolution to 16 bits by decreasing bandwidth. Bandwidth is 4 GHz at 9 bits down to 200 MHz at 16 bits. Standard triggers include edge, pulse, slope, video, pattern, duration, timeout, zone, runt, window, delay, setup/hold, and nth edge.

The DS80000 series includes numerous measurement capabilities. They include:

Vertical: V MAX , V MIN , V PP , V TOP , V BASE , V AMP , V UPPER , V MID , V LOWER , V AVG , V RMS , Per. V RMS , overshoot, preshoot, area, and period area.

, V , V , V , V , V , V , V , V , V , V , Per. V , overshoot, preshoot, area, and period area. Horizontal: period, frequency, rise time, fall time, +width, -width, +duty, -duty, positive pulse count, negative pulse count, rising edge count, falling edge count, T VMAX , T VMIN , +slew rate, and -slew rate

, T , +slew rate, and -slew rate Delay(A↑-B↑), Delay(A↑-B↓), Delay(A↓-B↑), Delay(A↓-B↓), Phase(A↑-B↑), Phase(A↑-B↓), Phase(A↓-B↑), and Phase(A↓-B↓)

Analysis: Frequency counter, DVM, histogram, zone trigger, eye diagram (option), and jitter analysis (option)

Statistics: current, average, max, min, standard deviation, count

Protocol analysis options include RS232/UART, I2C, SPI, CAN, CAN-FD, LIN, FlexRay, I2S, MIL-STD-1553 and USB 2.0 protocol analysis. Real-time eye diagram and jitter analysis options are also available.