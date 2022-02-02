Scope/analyzer delivers 4 channels of 10 GSa/sec, 1 million waveforms/sec capture rate, high-rez measurements to 16 bits

The StationMax DS70000 Series digital oscilloscopes are available in either 3 or 5 GHz bandwidths and combine the new UltraVision III oscilloscope technology and UltraReal spectrum analysis technology into RIGOL’s most powerful test and measurement instrument ever.

The innovative UltraVision III platform combines updated oscilloscope and spectrum analysis technology with its custom front-end Phoenix ASIC chipset to expand RIGOL solutions into new applications. In addition to 3 or 5 GHz bandwidths, StationMax provides 4 channels, 20 GSamples/sec sample rate (10 GSa/sec on all channels), 1 million waveforms/sec capture rate, 2 Gpts maximum storage depth, and high resolution measurements up to 16 bits.

StationMax leverages technology to provide Real-Time Oscilloscope and Spectrum Analyzer functionality. The DS70000 series delivers new performance, speed and analysis capabilities, as well as a completely new interface designed for the 15.6″ multi-touch display. Powerful analysis capabilities include real-time spectrum analysis, multi-domain analysis, eye diagram and jitter analysis, high speed bus compliance, and serial bus decoding.

StationMax is designed for ease of use and convenience. The 15.6-in display features an electronically controlled tilt function to optimize viewing and usability. This intuitive touch multi-panel display simplifies analysis by isolating important measurements in separate windows including real-time spectrum view, multiple FFT and math functions, jitter, and real-time eye. For engineers who prefer tactile control, the instrument has separate scale and position knobs for each channel and the horizontal. Channel controls are backlit and color coded with RIGOL probes.

Complementing this powerful instrument is a new family of high-speed precision probe solutions. These active differential probes are available in 3.5 and 7-GHz models delivering excellent 3 and 5-GHz measurements to the probe tip. These probes also have automatic spacing controls with three user-defined settings at the touch of a button, a work light for easier connections, and automatic color-coded LEDs to match the signal on the display.

New StationMax oscilloscopes allow engineers to communicate, control and access their test data with ease, addressing a key challenge facing engineers performing advanced testing and analysis. DS70000 oscilloscopes include USB 3.0 host and device communication for storage and computer control, gigabit LAN for high-speed data transfer, all new and advanced web control, HDMI for external display, and onboard FTP data sharing. All of this makes it possible to move gigabits of data at high speed with less instrument downtime for offline analysis and data archival.

“The technology advances incorporated into our new UltraVision III platform empowers engineers to problem solve with RIGOL instrumentation even on their newest designs.” continues Chris Armstrong. “Our performance specifications, analysis capabilities, enhanced usability in both display and probes, as well as our improved data access compares favorably with the current market leaders. We are excited to deliver this high-performance system and we encourage engineers in these applications to consider the performance, reliability, and value that RIGOL can bring to bear on your high-speed design challenges.”

RIGOL Technologies, 10220 SW Nimbus Ave., Suite K-7, Beaverton, OR 97223, www.rigolna.com