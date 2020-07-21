Spectrum analyzer incorporates VNA functions

The new RSA3000N and RSA5000N Spectrum Analyzer extends the flexibility and capability of the UltraReal platform with a new Vector Network Analyzer measurement mode.

The RSA5000N and the RSA3000N deliver the same performance specifications and feature set as the current RSA models but adds the VNA capability as a standard feature. With integrated Smith Charts, Polar Charts, Reflection Coefficient, Impedance, Insertion Loss, Frequency Response and a host of other measurements the RIGOL UltraReal Spectrum Analyzer becomes a fully functional Vector Network Analyzer.

Supporting S11, S21 and Distance to Fault Analysis the RSA5000N and RSA3000N will become an invaluable resource to engineers needing to tune antenna sets, search for communication and cable faults, or fully characterize their active or passive RF components.

Starting at just $2,299 for a 1.5GHz model the RSA3000N is a tool now accessible to small companies, educators, and enthusiasts who have long hoped for an affordable and powerful VNA solution. With a frequency range up to 6.5GHz the RSA5000N delivers the performance and range required for most of today’s mainstream IoT designs.

“With the explosion of IoT connected devices the need for powerful and affordable RF test solutions has never been greater,” continues Michael Rizzo. “By combining our Vector Network Analyzer on the same UltraReal Platform our customers can leverage their test investment with an instrument able to function as a swept spectrum analyzer, a real-time analyzer, an EMI pre-compliance tool, or a complex demodulation/analysis tool in addition to all the benefits of the VNA.”

There are five models of Vector Network Analyzer. The RSA3000N supports frequency ranges of 1.5 GHz, 3.0 GHz and 4.5 GHz with a starting price of $2,299. The RSA5000N ranges from 3.2 GHz to 6.5 GHz with prices starting at $8,999. RIGOL is accepting orders now with initial shipments by September 1st.

Rigol Technologies, 8140 SW Nimbus Ave., Beaverton, OR 97008, www.RIGOLna.com