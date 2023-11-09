Continue to Site

RISC-V processor boasts 40 percent performance improvement

Ventana Micro Systems Inc. announced the second generation of its Veyron family of RISC-V processors. The new Veyron V2 is the highest-performance RISC-V processor available today and is offered in the form of chiplets and IP.
Ventana provides a Software Development Kit (SDK), which includes a comprehensive set of software building blocks already proven on Ventana’s RISC-V platform.
Veyron V2 Features:
  • Fifteen wide, aggressive out-of-order pipeline
  • 3.6GHz
  • 4nm process technology
  • 32 cores per cluster
  • High core count multi-cluster scalability up to 192 cores
  • 128MB of shared L3 cache per cluster
  • 512b vector unit
  • Ventana AI matrix extensions
  • Provided with server-class IOMMU and Advanced Interrupt Architecture (AIA) system IP
  • Advanced side channel attack mitigations
  • Comprehensive RAS features
  • Top-down performance tuning methodology
  • SDK released with necessary software already ported to Veyron
  • Veyron V2 Development Platform available

Ventana will be highlighting its products at its booth in the RISC-V Summit main exhibit hall. Additionally, a detailed technical presentation of Veyron V2 will be offered by Greg Favor, co-founder, CTO, and Chief Architect at Ventana.

