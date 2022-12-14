RISC-V processor runs at 3.6 GHz in 5nm

Continue to Site

Ventana Micro Systems Inc. announced its Veyron family of high-performance RISC-V processors. The Veyron V1 is the first member of the family, and the highest-performance RISC-V processor available. It will be offered in the form of high-performance chipsets and IP. Ventana Founder and CEO Balaji Baktha will make the public announcement during his RISC-V Summit keynote. 

The Veyron V1 is the first RISC-V processor to provide single-thread performance that is competitive with the latest incumbent processors for Data centers, Automotive, 5G, AI, and Client applications. The Veyron V1 efficient microarchitecture also enables the highest single-socket performance among competing architectures.  
Veyron V1’s efficient performance combined with RISC-V’s open and extensible architecture enables customer innovation and workload optimization. This results in further workload efficiency gains through domain-specific acceleration that will extend Moore’s Law to deal with the emerging energy and thermal constraints for data centers.
The standards-based Veyron V1 compute chiplet and reference platform enables customers a time-to-market acceleration of up to two years and a reduction of development costs by up to 75%. Chiplet-based solutions also provide better unit economics by right-sizing compute, IO, and memory. Composable architectures leveraging chiplets allow companies to focus on their innovation and differentiation to achieve workload optimization. Additionally, Ventana provides a Software Development Kit (SDK) which includes an extensive set of software building blocks already proven on Ventana’s RISC-V platform.
The new RISC-V CPU core is the centerpiece of the first compute chiplet solution with chiplets supplied by different companies. Ventana’s Veyron platform solution also enables the integration of a flexible Domain Specific Accelerator for hardware/software co-design. Veyron V1 is available in the second half of 2023 and is the first in a series of products from Ventana. High-performance features of the Veyron V1 include enterprise-class RAS, virtualization, robust security, top-down performance tuning, and system IP such as IOMMU and advanced interrupt controller.
 
Veyron V1 features include: Eight wide, aggressive out-of-order pipeline; 3.6GHz; 5nm process technology; 16 cores per cluster; High core count multi-cluster scalability up to 128 cores; 48MB of shared L3 cache per cluster; Advanced side channel attack mitigations; Comprehensive RAS features; Top-down performance tuning methodology; Provided with IOMMU and Advanced Interrupt Architecture (AIA) system IP; SDK released with the necessary software already ported to Veyron; Veyron V1 Development Platform available;

