Dev kit helps integrate sensors onto robotic platforms

TDK Corporation announces RoboKit, a new development kit that enables seamless integration of solutions from TDK’s portfolio designed for the robotics market. RoboKit integrates key TDK offerings such as InvenSense ICM-42688-P 6-axis IMU, InvenSense ICP-10111 capacitive barometric pressure sensor, InvenSense ICS-43434 multi-mode digital microphone, Chirp CH-101 and CH-201 ultrasonic ToF sensors, and Micronas motor controller, angle sensor, and position sensors.

The robotics market is one of the seven key market segments of TDK, with a dominant footprint in typical robotic systems such as sensors, controllers, batteries, and components. TDK delivers solutions that meet the rigorous demands of the robotics market, such as heading accuracy of under 10 degrees per hour using InvenSense IMUs and RoboVac software, market-ready inertial navigation system (INS) from Coursa Drive, robust obstacle detection for any color objects in all lighting conditions using Chirp ultrasonic ToF sensor, in addition to robot joint control using Micronas motor controllers. Also included are a temperature sensor and magnetometer.

Additionally, the TDK RoboKit software integrates with the leading robotic operating system, ROS. ROS-ready drivers for IMU and ultrasonic range sensor are available now.

TDK and Qualcomm Technologies also announce the compatibility of TDK RoboKit with the Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform. Fundamental to every type of robot are three operations: sensing, thinking, and acting. With TDK providing the “sensing” and “acting” operations through its extensive portfolio of sensors and software, and Qualcomm Technologies enabling the “thinking” operation through the power and performance of the Qualcomm SDA845 processor, the TDK RoboKit platform offers seamless integration for development and support across multiple robotics applications.

The TDK RoboKit is available to select early partners and customers. General availability is expected in the second half of 2020.