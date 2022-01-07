Robotics development platform includes sensor pack, ROS drivers

TDK Corporation announced the newest solution to the SmartRobotics product family, TDK RoboKit1. The next-generation robotic development platform enables quick prototyping and development for robotic developers, designers, and enthusiasts, by providing a robust hardware platform accompanied by full ROS1 and ROS2 compliant drivers and software algorithms.

TDK continues to dominate the robotics industry by advancing the market with quintessential sensors, controllers, batteries, and components. TDK RoboKit1 will be offered both as a stand-alone development platform as well as a full robot reference design. The board will consist of a range of TDK technology, including a 6-axis IMU, capacitive barometric pressure sensor, digital I²S microphone (x4), temperature sensor, embedded motor controller, and magnetometer. Depending on which version of the platform is purchased, the board will also be joined by TDK’s industrial IMU sensor module via flex cables as well as a full robotic chassis and 3D printed casing, allowing all end customers to develop a fully functional robotic reference design.

“TDK’s vision is to promote problem-solving solutions that integrate technology from across the TDK companies. TDK RoboKit1 provides innovative hardware from multiple TDK group companies, but also provides full software stacks and algorithms that solve real robotics problems,” says Peter Hartwell, CTO of InvenSense. “This is truly a first of its kind and will help fast track robotics at any point during the development process, creating feature value that will set customers apart from their competition.”

The TDK RoboKit1 is available to order now through distribution channels worldwide. Availability for shipping is targeted for mid Q1 2022.