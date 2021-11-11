Robust differential pressure transmitters target industrial apps

TDK Corporation extends its MiniCell range to include pressure transmitters in robust stainless-steel casing to measure differential pressure in industrial applications. The B58622M32* series comprises five models that measure between 0 to 500 mbar and 0 to 10 bar. Its compensated temperature range extends from -20 °C to +140 °C and the dimensions are 57 x 34 x 39 mm, including the connections.

MiniCell offers media resistance with a high-alloy AISI 316L steel membrane on both pressure ports that transmit the pressure to the sensor die via oil-filled, media-separated sensor cells. The medium, which enables pressure measurement of aggressive liquids and gases, does not come into direct contact with the sensor die.

The compact pressure transmitters offer two pressure ports of G 1/8″ size and an M12 plug for the electrical connection, with a casing that meets IP67 protection class requirements. The product is installed with a screw connection, and the device can be assembled in any position without impairing measurement accuracy. Its integrated signal conditioning provides a calibrated analog output signal of 0.5 V to 4.5 V with high immunity against electromagnetic interference (EMI). The transmitters achieve a very high level of precision across the entire pressure range of ±1.5% FS in the temperature range of -20 °C to +140 °C.

The transmitters are ideally suited for demanding industrial applications in the field of pumps, compressors, hydraulic and pneumatic systems, automotive test systems, and systems for energy and water management. Typical applications include filling level measurement, leakage detection, flow control, and filter monitoring.