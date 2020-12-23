Robust larger diameter terminal pins for larger sockets requiring single connection

To complement its 1 mm diameter terminal pins, Harwin now offers a range of 1.75 mm diameter options. These pins will be suitable for use with larger sized sockets where a single connection is required.

The new terminal pins have a current rating of over 9 A, making them suitable for power applications. Thanks to their compatibility with Harwin’s existing portfolio of single contact sockets, they are straightforward to implement into a mating pair. They can act, for example, as mating pins for the larger Sycamore contacts, or the company’s twin beam surface mount PCB socket.

The Harwin terminal pins are intended for through-board soldering onto 1.6 mm thickness PCBs. They are available in versions with heights above the board of 5, 8.1, 9.5, 15.3 and 21.65 mm. As a result, they can accommodate wide variations in board-to-board distances, which are generally to be expected because of production tolerances. This means that other connections on the board that can only accept minimal differences in the spacing between PCBs may be fully maintained, and not put under any additional pressure. Supplied with either tin or gold finishes, these items exhibit a high degree of durability and ensure a prolonged working lifespan.

“We’ve seen growing demand from users of our larger Sycamore and SMT sockets in applications such as electric vehicle charging, but to date there have only been a very limited number of suitable terminal pins on the market. So we made the decision to support our customers by introducing larger diameter terminal pins, alongside our existing products,” said Neil Moore, Product Manager for EMC & Industrial Connectors at Harwin. “This means that customers struggling to find an appropriate solution can now come directly to us. We can see definite opportunities for these new terminal pins in a multitude of sectors, including metering, instrumentation, satellites and robotics.”

