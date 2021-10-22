Rod position sensors carry stainless steel shields

Novotechnik, U.S. introduces the LWX-002 Series shaft protected position sensors designed for extremely harsh environments. The all-metal sensor shaft is protected over its range of motion with an SS304 alloy, 0.9 mm thick stainless steel shield.

The LWX-002 Series has a differential pressure compensation system with a Gore membrane to compensate for the pump effect – pressure that can build up due to push rod movement. This feature ensures the sensor series is free from degradation due to pressure buildup that can otherwise occur in rod sensors over time. Backlash-free pivot heads are designed for easy mounting and permit ±12.5% free movement.

The hydraulic shaft seal incorporated into each LWX-002 sensor protects it from the ingress of water and dust to IP67. Other key specifications for the LWX-002 include operation with shock to 50 g and vibration to 20 g, stroke lengths from 50 to 750 mm, linearity to 0.04%, life to 50 million operations, and repeatability of 0.01 mm.