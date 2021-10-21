Handheld spectrum analyzers now work up to 44 GHz

New base models of handheld spectrum analyzers now offer measurement frequencies up to 44 GHz. A new 44-GHz model has been added to the existing R&S FPH models having measurement frequencies from 5 kHz to 6, 13.6, and 26.5 GHz. In addition, three new versions with tracking generators are available with measurement frequencies up to 13.6, 26.5 and 44 GHz.

The R&S Spectrum Rider FPH was the industry’s first handheld spectrum analyzer to deliver solid RF performance for measurements in the field and in the lab. Large buttons and multi-touch gesture screen make it very easy to operate. New higher frequency models enable the versatile R&S Spectrum Rider to perform a broader range of measurement tasks. With high sensitivity of –160 dBm and measurement accuracy of typically 0.5 dB between 10 MHz and 3 GHz, the R&S Spectrum Rider offers class-leading RF performance. The new models support field applications such as verification of 5G, broadcast, radar, defense and satellite communications links.

Weighing just 3.2 kg for 44 GHz model, the R&S Spectrum Rider is optimized for mobile use. Its battery lasts up to 4.5 hours, making it the most lasting 44-GHz handheld spectrum analyzer for field task. The backlit keypad allows users to work in the dark, and the non-reflective display supports a daylight mode for improved readability in direct sunlight.

This handheld spectrum analyzer family boasts a large-format capacitive touchscreen that makes it easy to intuitively adjust settings such as frequency, span and reference level, and to set markers. Plus, large buttons and a practical multifunction wheel facilitate operation with gloves in outdoor environments. The analyzer can be remotely controlled via USB, or LAN and, for even more convenience, the R&S MobileView app for iOS or Android provides seamless remote control of the device.

The R&S Spectrum Rider spectrum analyzers are part of the R&S Essentials portfolio. All models are now available from Rohde & Schwarz and selected distribution partners.

