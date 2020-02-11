IEEE 802.11ax compliant WLAN signaling test setup handles SISO, MIMO, OFDMA modes

An IEEE 802.11ax test solution for WLAN access points in multi-user operation (OFDMA) employs an R&S CMW270 Wireless Connectivity Tester to test the RF characteristics of receivers and transmitters and to determine the data throughput in the transmit and receive directions.

With an R&S CMW270 Wireless Connectivity Tester and the WLAN 11ax signaling test option, OFDMA precorrection tests in line with Wi-Fi Alliance certification for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 are now also possible. Thanks to a WLAN protocol stack developed by Rohde & Schwarz and access to the individual process sequences, users can carry out these complex tests very quickly using only a single instrument.

The tests under realistic conditions cover conventional single-user and multi-user operation with OFDMA – both for WLAN stations and for access points in single and multi-antenna operation (SISO/MIMO). The solution analyzes receiver sensitivity, measures the RF characteristics of the transmitter such as power, spectrum and modulation and also determines the achievable data throughput rates in the transmit and receive directions.

The greatest innovation in IEEE 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) compliant WLAN transmission technology is the introduction of orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) technology, a multi-user variant of the orthogonal multiplexing scheme previously used in wireless LANs. By sharing the available bandwidth, multiple users can be active at the same time. This technology presents new challenges for developers of WLAN devices and significantly expands the scope of testing for the certification of Wi-Fi 6 devices.

The R&S CMW270 is suitable for testing in line with the IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax WLAN standards, and also for simultaneously and comprehensively testing Bluetooth devices, for example.

Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc., 6821 Benjamin Franklin Dr, Columbia, MD 21046, www.rohde-schwarz.com/_250903.