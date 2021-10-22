Microwave measurement receiver calibrates signal generators and attenuators

The R&S FSMR3000 microwave measurement receiver provides analog AM, FM and φM modulation analysis. The R&S FSMR3000 is designed to make signal generator and attenuator calibration less complex and includes features that make calibrating lab test processes easier. The 8-GHz, 26.5-GHz and 50-GHz instruments provide all necessary measurement capabilities in a compact single box instrument.

The high dynamic range of the R&S FSMR3000 has a level measurement range of -152 to +30 dBm. The low linearity uncertainty in the instrument of ±(0.009 dB + 0.005 dB per 10-dB step) together with absolute power sensor calibration provides highly accurate signal level measurements, where the R&S NRP50T can cover the whole frequency range from dc to 50 GHz.

Built-in analog modulation analysis is available for AM, FM, and φM modulation measurements. AM modulation depths from 0 to 100% and FM frequency deviations as wide as 16 MHz can be measured. The instrument has a 16-bit AD converter with 200 Msamples/sec for modulation analysis with an internal signal analysis bandwidth of up to 80 MHz. If the analysis option is installed, modulation measurements on digital modulated signals are also possible. Pulses can be automatically analyzed. No additional vector signal analyzers are needed to measure the performance of these signals.

VOR (VHF Omnidirectional Range, an on-course radio beacon) and ILS (Instrument Landing System, for guidance during approach and landing) are air traffic navigation aids based on amplitude modulated signals and require very accurate and reliable modulation measurements. The R&S R&S FSMR3000 has an option for extending calibration to VOR/ILS signal generators and can calibrate without an additional tester.

The R&S FSMR3000 also provides high performance spectrum analysis measurements to enable complete analysis of harmonics, spurious emissions as well as noise figure or phase noise measurements up to 50 GHz. Marker functions and measurement functions for all interesting spectrum measurements are provided to measure noise power, ACLR, harmonic distortion, occupied bandwidth and spectrum emission masks. The resolution bandwidth can be set between 1Hz and 80 MHz and additional channel filters provided.

Equipped with powerful hardware, the R&S FSMR3000 provides additional phase noise analysis. The receiver can be equipped with a second receive path for high-end applications, enabling cross-correlation and increasing sensitivity by up to 25 dB depending on the number of correlations. The excellent internal sources and largely digital architecture make the analyzer faster than test systems that digitalize the signal after the phase detector, enabling the parallel display of phase noise and AM noise. Results are faster and no second sweep for AM noise measurement is needed. Both noise contributions can be compared in a single display during measurement.