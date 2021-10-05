Phase noise analyzer/VCO tester checks frequency, sensitivity, RF power, current draw versus tuning voltage

Rohde & Schwarz designed the new R&S FSPN phase noise analyzer and VCO tester for production and design engineers who characterize sources such as synthesizers, VCOs, OCXOs, and DROs. Providing high sensitivity and measurement speed, the R&S FSPN is a candidate for demanding phase noise and VCO analysis in development and production.

The R&S FSPN from Rohde & Schwarz comes in two models: one covers the frequency range from 1 MHz to 8 GHz and the other from1 MHz to 26.5 GHz, addressing radar and satellite applications in the C band, X band, Ku band, and the complete K band. Catering to the unique measurement challenges in these fields, the R&S FSPN expands the Rohde & Schwarz phase noise product portfolio which already contains the successful, market-leading ultra-high-performance R&S FSWP phase noise, spectrum and signal analyzer. The R&S FSPN shares tried-and-tested R&S FSWP features such as low noise internal local oscillators coupled with real-time cross correlation engines for increased measurement sensitivity.

Cross-correlation sensitivity gains can be viewed in real-time in result traces, allowing users to adjust the trade-off between measurement speed and sensitivity to meet their application requirements. Users in production need just a few correlations to measure high-quality oscillators, synthesizers or VCOs with high throughput. By increasing the number of correlations, users in R&D can characterize the most sensitive commercially available synthesizers and oscillators. Simultaneous device frequency and phase settling times can be measured with up to 8 GHz of real-time analysis bandwidth. To investigate oscillator long-term frequency stability, the R&S FSPN calculates the Allan variance in the time domain at fixed intervals and uses phase noise measurements to apply cross-correlations and suppress spurs.

The R&S FSPN is also equipped with three ultra-low-noise DC sources to supply and sweep VCOs. The built-in VCO characterization measurement mode analyzes VCO characteristics such as frequency, sensitivity, RF power or current draw versus tuning voltage. For a more in-depth view of the device under test, the spot-noise versus tune measurement mode combines a sweep with ultra-low-noise DC sources plus fast and accurate phase noise measurements. VCO harmonics can also be measured versus tuning voltage without an additional spectrum analyzer.

Rohde & Schwarz designed the R&S FSPN as a pure phase noise analyzer, so all relevant measurement modes and enhancements come standard. Users only need to choose the frequency range to order.

