Scopes feature 5.6-in full HD touchscreen, 1 million wf/sec update rate

The new R&S RTO6 digital oscilloscope offers six different bandwidth models from 600 MHz to 6 GHz and a sample rate of up to 20 Gsample/sec. The fully integrated test solution for the time and frequency domain, as well as protocol and logic analysis, supports design engineers from all industries. The instrument features a high waveform update rate, excellent signal fidelity, a powerful digital trigger and responsive deep memory.

The 15.6-in Full HD screen, with an easy-to-use touch functionality and a redesigned front panel, enables test engineers to quickly set up measurements. The significantly larger screen can display a maximized waveform viewing area, and signals can be dragged and dropped to different parts of the screen with the tried and tested R&S SmartGrid. The app cockpit provides access to all of the oscilloscope’s applications with a single tap.

The developers of the new R&S RTO6 have implemented an architecture with a dedicated ASIC for optimized signal processing that delivers an acquisition rate of up to one million waveforms per second. This allows users to reliably detect even sporadic signal faults. A low-noise frontend and single-core A/D converters with extremely small linearity errors achieve signal integrity with a spurious-free dynamic range (SFDR) of 65 dBc and 9.4 ENOB (effective number of bits).

The high definition (HD) mode increases the vertical resolution of the R&S RTO6 oscilloscopes up to 16 bits with digital filtering, resulting in sharper waveforms and less noise. This filtered 16-bit signal is also used by the patented digital trigger system. This allows the R&S RTO6 to achieve high trigger sensitivity and the capability to isolate even the smallest signal details.

In addition, the R&S RTO6 has several features that provide users with quick results. Mask tests, which users can set up with simple touch gestures, allow signal anomalies to be easily identified within defined tolerance limits. Thanks to the zone trigger, events can be graphically isolated in both the time and frequency domain.

With a standard acquisition memory of 200 Mpts and an optional 2 Gpts per channel, the R&S RTO6 can analyze long pulse and protocol sequences. The constantly enabled history mode also allows previous trigger events to be analyzed, while comprehensive search functions further simplify this task.

More than 90 measurement functions are included in the R&S RTO6 series, organized into amplitude and time measurements, jitter, eye, histogram and spectral measurements. In addition, multiple application-specific software options for complex measurements are available, and users can easily unlock them with a keycode as their testing requirements evolve, even after purchasing the instrument. These options include triggering and decoding of serial protocols, automated compliance tests on high speed digital interfaces, detailed options for jitter analysis and power analysis, as well as spectrum, power, TDR/TDT and signal analysis.

An extensive probe portfolio is available from Rohde & Schwarz to support all measurement tasks with the R&S RTO6. Thanks to its extensive toolset, the R&S RTO6 covers applications ranging from EMI debugging and spectrum analysis to automotive Ethernet testing and serial bus analysis, as well as power electronics testing and digital design.

The new R&S RTO6 is now available from Rohde & Schwarz as a four-channel base instrument with bandwidth options of 600 MHz, 1 GHz, 2 GHz, 3 GHz, 4 GHz and 6 GHz.

Rohde & Schwarz, 6821 Benjamin Franklin Drive, Columbia, MD 21046, 410 910-7800, Fax. 410 910-7801, www.rohde-schwarz.com/product/rto6