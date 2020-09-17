Scopes get a free upgrade in bandwidth

Bandwidth is the most important aspect of an oscilloscope. To support design engineers in current and future design challenges, Rohde & Schwarz is introducing an attractive promotion for selected oscilloscope models: when purchasing an R&S RTO2000 or R&S RTP, now customers can upgrade the bandwidth with no extra costs.

Rohde & Schwarz, leading manufacturer of test and measurement equipment, announces a new promotion for its oscilloscope portfolio: When purchasing a four-channel model of the R&S RTO2000 or R&S RTP oscilloscope, customers can now upgrade to the next bandwidth level for no additional charge, saving up to 20.000 EUR.

Sufficient measurement bandwidth is essential for developing state-of-the-art electronics, particularly driven by the quest towards ever-faster communication devices. Therefore, upgrading to a higher bandwidth today will turn out as a future-proof investment for the challenges of tomorrow.

Taehoon Kim, vice president product division oscilloscopes at Rohde & Schwarz, comments: »We know that having enough bandwidth is crucial for every oscilloscope application. By giving our customers additional bandwidth with their new oscilloscope, we want to support their innovative strengths for current and future projects.»

The »Boost your bandwidth» offer is available worldwide from Rohde & Schwarz until December 31, 2020. For more information, visit:

http://www.rohde-schwarz.com/bandwidth-upgrade