Test gear speeds development of CAT M1 and NB IoT modules

Virtual drive tests during the development phase of CAT M1 and NB IoT modules help find and fix problems at an earlier stage. New test setups also enable seamless cellular coverage and reliable connectivity before the integration process continues and further field tests are performed.

Network-specific integration tests and field tests include analysis of unique

network configurations in different countries, challenging RF Power level conditions and verification of signaling under compelling RF environments.

The setup consists of an R&S Field-to-Lab wireless communication test system, R&S CMWcards smart network emulator, and an R&S CMW500/CMW290 wideband radio communication tester from Rohde & Schwarz. The successful LTE based R&S Field-to-Lab solution by Rohde & Schwarz has now been extended to support LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies. With the same user interface, customers can seamlessly move between LTE and IoT testing. The simple process of loading the field logs, extracting the required information from the field log and generating R&S CMWcards test script helps to replicate the real network environment in a lab with just a few mouse clicks.

The R&S Field-to-Lab supports 3GPP IoT features. Unlike other simulated drive test solutions, it is also the first virtual drive test solution for IoT offering replication of signaling and RF conditions in an easy-to-operate GUI on the R&S CMW500 and R&S CMW290 mobile radio testers.

