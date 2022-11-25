Test gear speeds EMC tests under real driving conditions

New test gear supports automated testing with simulation of real driving conditions while covering typical automotive standards. The AVL PUMA 2 automation controls the test cycle and stores the measured data, in synchronization with the R&S ELEKTRA EMC test software to exchange information between the testbed and the EMC measurement equipment. The ELEKTRA software has been modified to enable automatic and seamless communication with AVL CONCERTO™ software, replacing a previously manual process. CONCERTO is post-processing the measured data automatically and gives a full test report according to the pre-defined pass and fail criteria.

R&S ELEKTRA controls complete EMC systems and automates measurements of equipment under test (EUT) being certified for emissions (EMI) and immunity (EMS). The software simplifies configuration of test systems and test descriptions in accordance with common standards. It speeds up test execution and paves the way to quickly generating a comprehensive test report.

“Many customers have been wanting for years to see Rohde & Schwarz EMC analyzers connected to the AVL EMC test automation system. Together, we have finally accomplished this, and are pleased to offer this new solution, improving and accelerating EMC validation of e-drives and vehicles,” states Alban Hemery, Department Manager for E-Motor Test Systems and EMC Applications at AVL List GmbH.

“As market leader in EMC instrumentation, Rohde & Schwarz has a long and productive history of collaboration with AVL to develop leading-edge test systems for the automotive industry. The enhancement of R&S ELEKTRA to be compatible with AVL’s PUMA 2 is another significant step speeding up EMC test times under real driving conditions, particularly for electric drivetrains,” adds Juergen Meyer, Vice President Market Segment Automotive at Rohde & Schwarz.

The electrification of vehicles leads to new EMC challenges because of higher switching frequencies of semi-conductors and higher emissions due to high voltages and currents. EMS (Electromagnetic Susceptibility) and EMI (Electromagnetic Interference) testing of components and vehicles addresses these challenges. To meet time to market requirements, test automation is key. Additionally, the tests must be as realistic as possible, so there is a trend from static EMC testing of vehicles to dynamic testing where the drivetrain is active, varying in speed as well as torque during the execution of the EMC test.