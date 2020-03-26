Wideband I/Q data recorder enables field-to-lab tests with midrange equipment

The R&S IQW100 brings signals from the real world into the laboratory to simulate real-world test environments, used in combination with selected midrange R&S signal analyzers and generators. The R&S IQW100 supports recording and replaying signals with bandwidths up to 200 MHz and sampling rates up to 250 MS/sec.

For the many worldwide users of an R&S FSV signal and spectrum analyzer, the best selling midrange analyzer of all time, and an R&S SMBV100A or R&S SGT100A vector signal generator, field-to-lab test scenarios are now possible with the R&S IQW100. Typical applications for the R&S IQW100 are signals for cellular communication, EME, GNSS, or radio or TV broadcast.

Users can record signals acquired with the analyzer in any chosen environment, then replay the recorded signals using the generator. Signals acquired with the analyzer are transferred to the R&S IQW100 using the standard digital I/Q interface available with selected R&S equipment, and stored as IQ data. To regenerate the recorded signal, the data is again transferred using the same standard R&S digital I/Q interface to the signal generator. Signals with a maximum bandwidth of 160 MHz, with a sampling rate up to 200 MS/s are supported; suitable for all WLAN/WiFi signals, and all mobile standards in current commercial use.

The R&S IQW100 can also be used with the high end R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyzer and an R&S SMW200A vector signal generator. In addition to the standard R&S digital I/Q interface, the R&S IQW100 also includes the R&S HS DIG IQ interface, which is a high speed interface, supported by the high end analyzer and generator. With the high end equipment, the maximum bandwidth supported is 200 MHz, with a sampling rate up to 250 MS/sec.

Both the R&S IQW and R&S IQW100 are conventionally operated via LAN to input SCPI commands, or using a web based GUI that automatically adapts to the current screen size. Alternatively, operate locally either using the 5.7″ TFT touchscreen, or by connecting a keyboard and mouse.

For more information about the R&S IQW wideband I/Q data recorder, visit Rohde&Schwarz: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/product/iqw