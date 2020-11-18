ROS now supports 64-bit processor cores

SEGGER has announced that its embOS real-time operating system now supports 64-bit processor cores.

Today, most IoT implementations and other sophisticated embedded applications rely on 32-bit CPUs. In the very near future, however, they will start migrating to higher performance 64-bit CPUs. This is because the latest generation of SoCs and FPGAs with advanced peripherals (like SuperSpeed USB and Gigabit Ethernet) tend to also come with powerful 64-bit CPU cores incorporated. Such peripherals are usually not available to the 32-bit core devices currently deployed.

With embOS, users can now easily upgrade to 64-bit systems while continuing to run the same application software as deployed to their current 32-bit platforms. This will ensure that the same deterministic real-time behavior is maintained while enabling even higher speeds to be delivered.

In many cases, the small footprint of embOS enables the use of 64-bit cores with just the on-chip RAM and cache memory. This eliminates the need for the inclusion of external RAM. The number of components is consequently lowered, thereby reducing both the complexity and cost of the end product.

embOS is a commercial RTOS that makes every bite count. It is available for use across all-silicon manufacturers’ platforms and directly supported by the experts who wrote the code.