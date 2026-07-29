Rotary solenoids offer 18 AWG winding options

Magnetic Sensor Systems has introduced the R-10-200-CWM Series clockwise, forward shaft extension rotary solenoids with 18 AWG winding configurations from 20 to 37 AWG. The 2.00-in.-diameter solenoids provide 40° of clockwise rotation, support 100% to 10% duty-cycle options and deliver starting torque from 11 oz-in. to 49 oz-in., depending on winding selection. The Made in USA solenoids include an integral return spring, dual radial ball bearings and mounting options for use in medical devices, automated assembly systems, packaging machinery, security interlocks and other OEM equipment.