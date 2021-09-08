Round cable entries for screwless mounting

The new KES-E-R cable entries allow for quick and secure feeding of cables into control cabinets or machine housings. The plates are simply manually pressed into the machined openings. The inner, elastic sealing lip of the profile seal bulges on the inside of the panel, ensuring secure and vibration-proof hold. In order to feed cables or hoses into a housing, users simply pierce the surface membrane at one of the marked center points and push the conduit through.

The new KES-E-R cable entries are available in seven A and seven B versions for cables and pneumatic hoses with diameters from 1 mm to 22.5 mm. The A versions are suitable for wall thicknesses from 1.5 mm to 2.5 mm, the B versions for 2.5 mm to 4 mm. Different versions hold up to 35 cables or conduits, thus allowing for extraordinarily high packing densities. The cable entries provide IP54 protection against dust and splash water. They are made of TPE and are free of halogen and silicone. The material is suitable for ambient temperatures from -40 °C to 90 °C.