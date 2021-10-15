RS-485/422 transceiver ICs feature industry-leading ±5,000-V EFT immunity

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the RAA78815x Family of 5V differential RS-485/422 transceivers with industry-leading electrical fast transient (EFT) immunity – ±5000V – and ESD protection up to ±16,000V, making these products the ideal solution for noise-sensitive industrial communication networks. The six new full and half-duplex ruggedized devices meet both the RS-485 and RS-422 communication standards and are ideally suited for a variety of industrial networks, process control networks, building automation, long-haul network, and security camera network applications.

The new devices build on Renesas’ current ISL315x 5V RS-485 transceiver family with additional immunity for EFT. In addition to the industry’s highest EFT immunity, the RAA78815x family delivers exceptional differential output voltages, featuring 3.1V into the RS-485-required 54Ω load. The new high-speed transceivers also feature bus leakage currents of a maximum 125 μA, representing a true 1/8 unit load to the RS-485 bus. Developers can connect up to 512 transceivers on the same bus without using repeaters and without compromising the RS-485 network standard’s 32-unit load maximum. As a result of these changes, the RAA78815x family can lower implementation and downtime costs, since a single network can support more nodes with a lower likelihood of communications issues due to ESD and EFT overvoltage transients.

Key Features of the RAA78815x Family include: ±5000V EFT immunity; ±16,000V ESD immunity; 3.1V (typ) into Rd = 54Ω; Low 125 μA bus current, 550 μA supply current, and 70nA shutdown current; Ultra-small 3×5 mm MSOP and 6 x 8.6 mm SOIC package; Support for multiple data rates and both full (RAA788150, RAA788153, and RAA788156) and half (RAA788152, RAA788155, and RAA788158) duplex modes;

The new RAA78815x transceivers are optimal solutions for high-reliability systems. Renesas has designed multiple system architectures using complementary power, analog, and microcontroller offerings to create comprehensive solutions for a variety of applications, including the 48V Position Control Solution and AC Servo Motor Control with Industrial Network Connections, among many others. Renesas’ Winning Combinations are vetted solutions engineered to help customers accelerate designs and get to market faster. Renesas offers more than 250 Winning Combinations that work together seamlessly for a wide range of applications and end products. They can be found at renesas.com/win.

The RAA78815x transceivers are available now in MSOP and SOIC packages with pin counts ranging from 8 to 14. An evaluation board for the new transceiver family is also available.