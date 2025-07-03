R&S digital multimeters feature 5.5 and 6.5 digits with triple displays

The UDS series from Rohde & Schwarz provides the company with a significant upgrade and place it against top competitors.

Digital multimeters (DMMs) are a measurement staple, sitting alongside oscilloscopes, power supplies, and waveform generators on just about every engineer’s bench. You may not think of Rohde & Schwarz as a major competitor in the DMM market, but the UDS series just might make you think about that.

Available with 6½ digits (UDS600, 2,000,000 counts) or 5½ digits (UDS500, 200,000 counts), the UDS series places the company against competitors such as Keysight and Keithley, plus others.

The UDS series performs all of the measurements you’d expect from a bench DMM:

DCV

DCI

true RMS

ACV

ACI

Resistance

Frequency, 2 wire and 4-wire

Capacitance

Continuity test

Diode test

Temperature

Math functions include limit testing, minimum, maximum, average, offset, DC power, dB and dBm calculations.

These meters feature a triple display (see image), which lets you view three measurements at once, such as a circuit’s voltage and current plus a calculated value such as power. When using the limit function, the display’s digits can change color to tell you when the measurements are inside or outside the limit.

Basic DC accuracy is 0.0075% of reading, which compares favorably to competitor meters. Signal bandwidth runs from DC to 100 kHz, with a sample rate of up to 200 measurements/s

A front-panel USB-A port lets you store data to a flash drive at 100-ms intervals. You can also log data directly to a local or remote computer through the USB and LAN ports.

UDS DMM rear panel with GPIB option.

Both models come with USB and LAN ports with IEEE-488 (GPIB) optional. The USB port can serve as a virtual COM port for applications that use RS-232. Software support includes a built-in web server using the LAN port. Rohde & Schwarz offers drivers for LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, and IVI.net and the meter use SCPI commands.

Prices range from US$1220 for 5½-digit to US$2090 for 6½-digits with IEEE-488 communications option.