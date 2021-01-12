Handheld vector network analyzer works up to 26.5 GHz

The R&S ZNH is a full two-port handheld vector network analyzer up to 26.5 GHz with cable and antenna analysis and full S-parameter measurements. Both of these functions are included free of charge. The R&S ZNH is user-friendly, easy to configure and has a compact fanless housing for field applications.

The R&S ZNH handheld vector network analyzer helps detect and remedy defective RF cables and communications system components. It can also characterize components up to 26.5 GHz in the field and lab. The R&S ZNH comes standard with essential functions, such as cable and antenna measurements and full 2-port S-parameter measurements. The analyzer also has a built-in receiver step attenuator at both ports that protects it from overloading. The R&S ZNH four-receiver architecture supports unknown through, open, short and match (UOSM) calibrations. Best-in-class RF performance features such as low trace noise (0,0025 dB RMS), 100 dB dynamic range, 0 dBm typical maximum output power and 16,001 measurement points make the R&S ZNH ideal for installing and maintaining RF communications systems and characterizing basic RF components.

Additional R&S ZNH options such as a power meter, pulse measurement, wave ratio and wave quantities enable field engineers to maintain and swiftly restore radar and satellite systems. The options are provided using a software keycode.

Weighing just 3 kg, the R&S ZNH has a small form factor, fanless design, long battery life and widely spaced large keys for comfortable operation with gloves, making it convenient for work in the field. The 7-in multi-touch display uses smart touch gestures similar to smartphones in lab applications. The R&S ZNH is simple and user-friendly to operate. Novice users can operate the analyzer with no previous training. The wizard function enables pre-configuration of test sequences, reducing on-site errors. Free InstrumentView and MobileView software enables measured data to be forwarded straight from the field to the lab for parallel analysis.

