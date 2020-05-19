Test instruments carry new 1.35-mm E-band coaxial connector

The R&S NRP90T and R&S NRP90TN thermal power sensors support the novel, robust 1.35-mm precision coaxial connector. The connector covers frequencies up to 90 GHz and shall be included in the next releases of both IEEE and IEC relevant standards. Rohde & Schwarz has been a partner in the 1.35-mm E connector development project since its beginning in 2017.

An expert group with collective knowledge of microwave signal transmission initiated the joint project to develop and implement a new coaxial connector optimized for E-band frequencies. Emerging applications in particular for automotive radar from 76 to 81 GHz, plus the WiGig extension IEEE 802.11ay operating up to 71 GHz, highlighted the need for a novel, robust coaxial cable connector suitable for industrial applications at frequencies up to 90 GHz. The group consists of Germany’s national metrology institute, the Physikalisch-Technische-Bundesanstalt (PTB), Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG and SPINNER GmbH.

The result is the 1.35-mm E connector, with a precise metric fine thread, a reliable pin-gap, and an integrated groove for optional push-pull locking. The design was accepted in 2019 for the next edition of the IEEE 287-2007 for precision coaxial connectors, and also by the IEC, which will publish it as the IEC 61169-65.

The R&S NRP90T and R&S NRP90TN for frequencies up to 90 GHz are the latest additions to the thermal power sensor family. Like all other members of the family, the new models feature both the highest accuracy and fastest speed of measurement available for thermal power measurements. The R&S NRPxxT power sensors operate locally, connected to a PC, selected Rohde & Schwarz instruments, or an R&S NRX base unit. The R&S NRPxxTN sensors can also be operated remotely via a LAN.

The E connector closes the gap between the well-established 1.85-mm connector (the V-band connector) and the 1.00-mm connector (the W-band connector). The V-band connector, introduced more than 30 years ago, is suitably robust for industrial applications, but is restricted to a maximum frequency of 70 GHz. The W-band connector, on the other hand, supports a maximum frequency of 110 GHz, but requires a fine-mechanical accuracy during assembly, and frequently loosens in use.

For further information on the R&S NRP90T and R&S NRP90TN thermal power sensors, go to www.rohde-schwarz.com/_63493-197529.