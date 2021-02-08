Trigger-and-decode scope setup handles 1000BASE-T1 automotive Ethernet

The new K58 option for R&S RTO and R&S RTP scopes is billed as the world’s first triggering and decoding solution for 1000BASE-T1.

The flexibility of Automotive Ethernet makes the simple twisted-pair network technology a candidate for an ever-increasing range of in-vehicle networks. To verify, commission and troubleshoot designs based on an Automotive Ethernet communication link, it is important to have an instrument that is capable of not only measuring and verifying compliance to the standards but also decoding the messages and reliably triggering on them.

The new K58 option for the R&S RTO and R&S RTP oscilloscopes provides a fast and efficient means to perform this analysis. Users can debug and verify their in-vehicle networks and ECU implementations. The decoded data can be displayed in a table as well as in the usual honeycomb diagram. Important parameters such as Idle, MAC or error frames are easily identifiable via defined color codes. With the R&S RT-ZF7 probing fixtures, both the forward and reverse data streams can be decoded simultaneously. Additionally, the oscilloscopes support simultaneous decoding of up to four serial buses.

Comprehensive search functions simplify analysis of long signal sequences. Specific message types, content and errors can be quickly isolated. All detected events are shown in a table with timestamps. The user can then examine the individual events in a zoom window with the proper timing correlation and navigate between the events.

Combining the new trigger & decode functionality with the unique K35 bus measurements option, in-depth measurements like the error frame rate and number of consecutive frame errors, helps to determine quickly the stability of the link. More analysis of bus timing, such as the delay between frames or between any trigger event and the subsequent bus frame can be discovered. The error rates as well as frame timing are measured simultaneously, both very important for automotive applications such as for autonomous driving.

Rohde & Schwarz oscilloscopes decode protocol-specific trigger results, allowing fast and reliable debugging. The unique capability of combining bus measurements and statistics offers great insight into bus capacity, error frame rates and latency issues. This enables faster development processes and gives engineers confidence in reliable performance of their products. No additional instruments are required.