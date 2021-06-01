UWB test gear characterizes angle of arrival, phase difference of arrival

Engineers testing UWB devices now can combine the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester and WMT software service to implement automated wireless manufacturing testing from Rohde & Schwarz with the high-precision delay lines XT-200 from Colby Instruments to perform measurements in conducted mode including calibration and verification. In UWB technology, the distance between two devices is calculated by accurately measuring the time a UWB signal needs to travel from a transmitter to a receiver (time of flight). By measuring the time or phase difference of a signal received at both UWB receive antennas, it is possible to calculate the angle of arrival. The delay lines let users characterize the DUT with a delay range from 0 to 625 psec and a resolution of 0.50 psec, making it possible to simulate even granular angles and distances. The R&S CMP200 combines the capabilities of a signal analyzer and generator in a single instrument and offers a complete solution for transmitter and receiver measurements in conducted and radiated environments.

Christoph Pointner, Senior Vice President for Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz, says: “With the three core UWB services – hands-free access control, location based services and device-to-device services – determining the location and direction of a device is key for UWB technology. We are happy to have pooled our competencies with those of Colby Instruments to provide the UWB ecosystem with a perfectly matched, highly accurate test solution to master this crucial challenge in UWB device characterization.”

Victor Chinn, President at Colby Instruments, says: “We are excited to partner with Rohde & Schwarz to offer innovative products incorporating our industry-leading precision delay line instruments, fully integrated into a single test system solution. Our X Series instruments offer unparalleled precision and performance to meet the challenging UWB market requirements.”

