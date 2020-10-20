RTC module offers high accuracy across industrial temperature range

Micro Crystal introduces the new RV-3032-C7 Real-Time Clock (RTC) Module, which offers the world’s best time accuracy across industrial temperature range at ultra-low current consumption. This high-performance ultra-compact RTC Module, featuring a custom IC and integrated quartz crystal resonator, sets new standards in the smallest size (half of the footprint of a uSOP-8 package, no additional external components required), best accuracy (±0.26 s/day at -40° to 85°C operating temperature), ultra-low current consumption (160 nA timekeeping mode), and unique power management capabilities.

The RV-3032-C7 is ideal for applications requiring always-on timekeeping functions, with compliance to stringent clock accuracy over time, wide temperature range, and long battery life. It has been designed with smart metering and other similar industrial or consumer applications, such as wearables and IoT, in mind.

Thanks to its extremely low power consumption and power management features, including wide supply voltage range (1.2 to 5.5 V), automatic backup switch, versatile charge pump, and programmable trickle charger, this device can be coupled with a small-sized, low capacity, rechargeable battery, or a low-cost coin cell power unit. This reduces the overall dimensions and the manufacturing cost of the end product while optimizing the life of the battery.

The part is hermetically sealed in a compact reflow solderable DFN [2] ceramic package with dimensions of 3.2 x 1.5 x 0.8 mm, RoHS/Lead-Free compliant, and AEC-Q200 qualified, which facilitates new design-in.

The RV-3032-C7 RTC Module is available for sampling now. High-volume production quantities will be available in Q1 2021. Samples and demo boards can be ordered from the homepage.