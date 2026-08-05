RTD device supports compact THz evaluation

ROHM Semiconductor has announced the RTD-EVK-G2 Terahertz wave device evaluation kit, which includes a 2nd Generation terahertz wave oscillation device, cable and evaluation board for THz wave oscillation and detection. The RTD-based device uses a 0.5 × 0.5 mm chip in a 4.0 × 4.3 mm PLCC package and delivers output power up to 40 µW, about four times the 1st Generation device. The kit supports development for non-destructive testing, medical and healthcare imaging and sensing, material identification and moisture detection.