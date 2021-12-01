RTD probes come in 3-wire and transmitter models

Tel-Tru Manufacturing has introduced an advanced line of 3-wire industrial RTD assemblies and temperature transmitters. These probes are designed for the applications common to food and pharmaceutical processing, refineries, chemical plants, water and wastewater facilities, breweries, dairies, HVAC, and the OEMs serving them. The temperature transmitters provide 4-20 mA or HART outputs.

Standard RTD assemblies include a thin-film Pt100 (α=0.00385 Ω/Ω/°C) platinum RTD sensing element packaged in a welded 316L stainless-steel sheath. The threaded process connections let you connect them to a separately purchased thermowell, while Tri-Clamp fittings are also available. NIST traceable calibration certificates are available.

Tel-Tru RTDs are configurable to meet the needs of many temperature applications.