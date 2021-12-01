RTD probes come in 3-wire and transmitter models

Tel-Tru Manufacturing has introduced an advanced line of 3-wire industrial RTD assemblies and temperature transmitters. These probes are designed for the applications common to food and pharmaceutical processing, refineries, chemical plants, water and wastewater facilities, breweries, dairies, HVAC, and the OEMs serving them. The temperature transmitters provide 4-20 mA or HART outputs.
Standard RTD assemblies include a thin-film Pt100 (α=0.00385 Ω/Ω/°C) platinum RTD sensing element packaged in a welded 316L stainless-steel sheath. The threaded process connections let you connect them to a separately purchased thermowell, while Tri-Clamp fittings are also available. NIST traceable calibration certificates are available.
Tel-Tru RTDs are configurable to meet the needs of many temperature applications.
- Standard ranges are -60 to 500°F (-50 to 260°C); transmitter models can be scaled in the field or at the factory to all common requirements; custom ranges are also available
- Sanitary probe configurations feature Tri-Clover fittings and surface finishes that comply with 3A Standard 74-07 for food, dairy, beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical processing applications
- Probes are available in .187 in. and .250 in. diameters with a choice of lengths ranging up to 18 in.
- Solutions for limited space applications include the following:
- A compact programmable transmitter built into the probe assembly
- A low profile sanitary RTD assembly for customers who require a sanitary instrument to measure a process temperature, but have little space
- Connection head options include FDA approved polypropylene, aluminum, and 316 stainless steel
- Transmitters are offered in a variety of outputs including 4-20 mA or HART as well as terminal blocks to ensure compatibility