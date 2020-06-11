Rubidium oscillator delivers ±0.03ppb frequency accuracy

Suntsu Electronics’ new RSO30S-10.000M rubidium oscillator delivers a frequency stability of 0.03ppb irrespective of temperature fluctuations over an operating temperature range of -40 to +60 degrees C. This latest model is designed with a standard connector interface that enables easy integration into time and frequency systems for industries such as telecommunications, defence and test & measurement.

Manufactured in a low profile 101mm x 60.5mm package, the SRO30S is optimised for long operating periods without maintenance and is ideally suited for extended holdover.

With the required supply voltage of 12VDC, power consumption is 6W with a warmup time of 5 minutes and aging per day of ±0.003ppb. The RSO30S-10.000M is available with a sinewave output and Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) performance is 100,000 hours.

Typical applications are LTE base stations, frequency calibration and high-speed wireless communications.