Automated testing for automotive ethernet gear

The new Automotive Ethernet Tester (AET) is a highly-automated test system for OPEN ALLIANCE TC8 switching and AVB/TSN tests at the component level. The Automotive Ethernet Tester consists of a 19-in. test rack with control and analysis software. A PC control unit regulates the test system. Depending on the implementation, the test platform can contain up to 15 Ethernet ports (100BASE-T1, 1000BASE-T1), each of which can simulate and evaluate specific test scenarios. The test platform provides a display and PPS output for precise evaluation of the gPTP synchronization, as well as a display for the port status. It also controls the power supply for the DUT.

Test suites contain different test cases as the basis for the respective test scopes. Currently available are test suites for OPEN ALLIANCE TC8 switching, Automotive gPTP, 1722, and QAV. Test suites for QBV and other TSN functions are under development.

The test cases are script-based and parameterized prior to a test run via a single configuration file that contains all relevant properties of the device under test (DUT). The DUT and the test cases can be simply configured via easy-to-understand application interfaces. Users can easily select the individual test cases from a constantly growing database and assemble them into a new test run by drag-and-drop. The AET automatically saves the recorded data in a predefined folder structure.

In addition, the test system includes an infrastructure for the complete recording of sent and received data. RUETZ SYSTEM SOLUTIONS provides an additional AET analyzer tool for analysis. It accesses the file structure and generates a result log from the recorded data. By separating the test and analysis systems, both systems can be used productively and efficiently in parallel.

“The Automotive Ethernet Tester is the consistent further development of our own test platform to equip vehicle manufacturers and suppliers with the best possible test setup,” explained Wolfgang Malek, General Manager and Co-founder of RUETZ SYSTEM SOLUTIONS. “Whereas our well-proven Ethernet Live Monitor purely serves the intelligent and efficient error analysis of Ethernet data traffic, the Automotive Ethernet Tester generates different traffic and speed grades and records them, including the appropriate capture device.”

