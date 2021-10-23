Rugged 3U OpenVPX processor module provides hardware-accelerated graphics

Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions has announced the latest addition to its portfolio of DO-254 / DO-178C safety certifiable commercial off the shelf (COTS) products with the introduction of the has announced the latest addition to its portfolio of DO-254 / DO-178C safety certifiable commercial off the shelf (COTS) products with the introduction of the V3-717, a rugged 3U OpenVPX high-performance graphics processor module . Expanding Curtiss-Wright’s support for the modular open system approach (MOSA), the V3-717 adds hardware-accelerated graphics with video encode/decode hardware acceleration to Curtiss-Wright safety certifiable processor cards, such as the rugged V3-1708 and V3-152 3U OpenVPX modules. Based on the well-known and proven AMD Radeon E8860 embedded Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), this multi-head modular open systems approach (MOSA) based graphics card is designed for systems with Design Assurance Level (DAL) A process assurance where AC/AMC 20-152A (RTCA DO-254/EUROCAE ED-80 DAL-A) is the means to compliance. The Radeon E8860 has established a long record of success in safety-critical applications, with deployment in numerous avionics programs for many years. What’s more, the device is supported with well-proven software drivers.

These advantages deliver a significant Time To Market risk reduction for new safety-critical avionics programs while providing a competitive advantage when compared to alternative GPU devices. In this period of supply-chain uncertainty, Curtiss-Wright’s large inventory of Radeon E8860 devices and its industry-leading lifecycle management services for long life defense and aerospace programs make the V3-717 ideally suited to support new safety-critical avionics programs. The V3-717 is an active product, with no part changes, for which availability is scheduled to continue through 2026. With higher performance graphics processing than previous generations of GPU and advanced features such as video encoding, the V3-717, is designed for use in critical DO-254 airborne applications with demanding graphics requirements such as degraded visual environment (DVE) and mission displays.