Rugged ac filter capacitors target motor drive, UPS, PV inverter apps

TDK Corporation has added the B32354S series to its portfolio of metalized EPCOS polypropylene (MKP) capacitors for filter applications. The new devices, which feature a 4-pin design and a pitch of 52.5 mm, are rated for V RMS of 275 V AC or 350 V AC and cover a capacitance range from 10 μF to 40 μF. The maximum operating temperature is 85 °C.

The new AC film capacitors feature compact dimensions, a high AC load capacity, and optimized dielectric strength. They impress with their high resistance to harsh operating conditions such as high humidity. By means of a THB test (Grade III Test B) according to IEC 60384-14:2013/AMD1:2016 with an operating temperature of 85 °C and relative humidity of 85 percent at the applied nominal voltage for 1,000 hours, reliability even under challenging external influences was proven.

Certified to IEC 61071, the capacitors offer a life of at least 100,000 hours and a very low failure rate of less than 5 FIT. With its integrated safety function, the new series meets the highest safety level (10,000 AFC) and is UL 810 approved. The capacitors carry the CE mark, and the housing and potting material comply with UL 94 V-0.

Typical applications for rugged film capacitors include demanding filtering applications such as output filtering of frequency converters for drives, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and photovoltaic inverters.