Rugged connector line now includes USB Type C 3.2, 2×2 options

Bulgin has now expanded its popular Buccaneer range of robust connector solutions through the addition of USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 options. The 4000 Series connectors have a USB-C 2×12 contact arrangement. They are capable of supporting 20Gbps data rates when used in conjunction with 1m length cables (and 10Gbps with 2m cables). These components are fully backwards compatible with legacy USB 2.0 implementations (though they will of course only allow data transfer at lower speeds under such circumstances). They also have a 100W power rating, in line with the latest USB power delivery standard.

The Bulgin 4000 Series USB Type-C connectors offer over 1000 mating cycle endurance. Their operational temperature range spans from -40°C to +80°C – allowing them to cope with harsh application environments. IP66, IP68 and IP69K protection means that they are resilient to liquid and dust ingress, with compliance to EN60068-2-52 salt mist exposure making them suitable for marine deployment. In addition, the over-moulded design allows these connectors to be employed in situations where acute space-constraints need to be dealt with.

The USB-C connector shell has a stainless steel construction with nickel plating. The contacts are made from copper alloy with a gold finish, and exhibit a 40mΩ (maximum) contact resistance. A highly advanced field-proven bayonet locking system assures ongoing interconnect integrity. The braided cables are protected by a strong PVC jacket.