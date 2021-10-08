Rugged dc-dc 30-W converter fits in 1×1-in footprint

TRACO POWER announces their new THN 30WIR series of 30 watt DC/DC converters designed for high reliability in railway and harsh industrial environments.

The THN 30WIR series expands TRACOPOWER’s portfolio of railway-certified converters that currently ranges from 3~300 watts. The THN 30WIR is packaged in a 1 x 1 x 0.4” six-sided metal case for low susceptibility to electromagnetic interference. With efficiencies up to 91%, the THN 30WIR can operate at ambient temperatures ranging from -40°C up to +65°C at full load without derating and without the need for additional cooling (model dependent). Full encapsulation ensures the highest resistance to thermal shock as well as mechanical shock and vibration. Features include: Wide 4:1 input voltage ranges of 9-36, 18-75, 36-160 VDC; Operating Temperature range of -40°C to +105°C; 3.3 ~ 24V single and dual outputs with up to 91% efficiency; 3000 VDC I/O-isolation; Remote on/off and trim functions; Protection from under-voltage input, short circuit, over-voltage, and over-temperature; EN50155 / EN 61373 / EN45545-2 certified; IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approvals; 3 Year Warranty with reliability >1.25 million hours MTBF (MIL-HDBK-217F);