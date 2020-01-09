Rugged ECU dev kit features SoC processor, configurable SerDes interface

D3 Engineering, a Texas Instruments platinum design partner, announced their DesignCore RVP-TDA4Vx Development Kit with rugged ECU. The DesignCore® RVP-TDA4Vx Rugged ECU accelerates ADAS and autonomous system product design­­­ through production. The production-intent kit features TI’s TDA4VM SoC processor and configurable SerDes interface. The RVP-TDA4Vx Development Kit will be available in 1Q2020.

Automotive applications include automated valet park, deep learning, neural networks, video analytics, object identification and tracking, collision avoidance, driver notification, multi-camera display, mirror replacement, driver and cabin monitoring, sensor fusion, in-vehicle infotainment, and telematics. ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­

Other applications include autonomous guided vehicles, industrial vehicle systems, high MP cameras, safety and security critical systems, and sensor fusion (camera, radar, ultrasonic, and LIDAR).

The SOM processor board features a TDA4VM SoC processor with internal Image Signal Processor (ISP). The SOM is optimized for automotive temperature ranges and environmental conditions.

The configurable baseboard supports multiple SerDes capture streams with different transport protocols through its configurable personality card. The default card supports eight 4Gbps FPD-LinkTM III channels. The video outputs feature FPD-LinkTM III technology and Display Port MST technology, supporting up to 4 serial displays. The system supports Hardware-in-the-Loop architectures via a CSI2-TX port. The baseboard also has an expansion interface, multiple connectivity options, and an automotive power design with reverse battery protection. The Development Kit ECU has a rugged enclosure for on-vehicle testing. Texas Instruments video from CES 2020

Firmware and software include D3’s advanced vision software framework along with Processor SDK RTOS Automotive (PSDKRA) and Processor SDK Linux Automotive (PSDKLA) from TI. The software packages together form a multi-processor software development platform. The software package provides a comprehensive set of software tools and components to help users develop and deploy their applications. Both PSDKLA and PSDKRA can be used together to implement various automotive use-cases.