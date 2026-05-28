Rugged edge computers deliver up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS

Syslogic has introduced the RSL A5AGX and RML A5AGX rugged computers based on NVIDIA Jetson Thor T4000™ and T5000™ modules for edge inference and sensor fusion in vehicles, robots and industrial machines. The systems provide up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS, configurable power from 40 W to 130 W, operation from -25°C to +60°C and IP67/IP69 protection, with interfaces including 10Gbit Ethernet, CAN, USB 3.2, 5G, RTK GNSS, WiFi7 and up to 2 TB NVMe storage. The RML A5AGX adds four 100/1000 BASE-T1 Single Pair Ethernet interfaces with dedicated NICs, eight GMSL2 camera inputs with Power over Coax and support for TSN-based low-latency sensor communication.