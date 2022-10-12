Rugged SFF embedded computer targets unmanned, autonomous missions

Systel introduces Kite-Strike II, the world’s first fully rugged NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin compute solution.

Integrating the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the world’s most powerful embedded AI computing engine, Kite-Strike II provides sensor ingest, superior edge AI performance, secure computing, high-speed networking, and robust IO in a MIL-SPEC rugged and compact system for all-weather and all-domain deployment. Kite-Strike II is built on open standards using COTS technologies using a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA).

Systel will showcase Kite-Strike II at the 2022 AUSA Annual Meeting from October 10-12 in Booth 1733, including in-booth AI demonstrations.