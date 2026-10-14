Rugged XMC cards provide dual or quad 10GbE ports

Acromag has introduced the XMC640 Series 10-Gigabit Ethernet network interface cards, including the two-port XMC642 and four-port XMC644, for embedded computing systems in defense, aerospace, industrial and scientific applications. The rugged XMC modules use an Intel XL710 Ethernet controller and support 10GBASE-SX fiber connections, traffic steering, checksum offloads, jumbo frames up to 9.5 KB, IEEE 1588 and 802.1AS precision timing and IEEE 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet. The cards operate from -40 to 85°C and support Linux® and Windows® systems with optical links reaching up to 400 meters.