Ruggedized 250 W dc-dc buck converters offer conduction cooling

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the 250W rated TDK-Lambda RGA series of ruggedized non-isolated DC-DC converters. Capable of operating from an input voltage of 9 to 40V or 9 to 53V, the step-down converter delivers output voltages that can be adjustable from 3.3 to 15V, 3.3 to 24V, or 3.3 to 40V with output currents of up to 20A. The series is designed to be used in harsh environment applications including robotics, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles), communications, COTS, and industrial and portable battery-powered equipment.

In a 1/16th brick form factor, measuring 35.6 x 25.6 x 13mm, the converters are encapsulated to provide a higher resistance to shock and vibration. The five-sided aluminum case reduces radiated EMI and enables conduction cooling to a cold plate for fan-less operation.

The RGA models comprise three voltage and current combinations to support operation from 12V, 18V, 24V, 36V, and 48V power sources. The wide input ranges can assist with inventory reduction programs with one part number covering multiple nominal voltages.

With efficiencies of up to 98%, power losses are minimized allowing the products to operate in harsh environments of -40oC to +110oC case temperature. The need for external output capacitance is reduced due to an optimized dynamic voltage response, thus reducing board space requirements.

The basic feature models include an output voltage adjustment pin, negative logic remote on-off, remote sense, input under-voltage, over-current, and thermal protection. Full feature models are equipped with a power good signal, output voltage sequencing, and the ability to synchronize the operating frequency to minimize system noise.

All models carry the CE and UKCA mark for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives and are designed to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 safety standards. Evaluation boards are available for quick and easy testing.