Ruggedized 3-to-40-W dc/dc converters include 3-kVac reinforced isolation

TRACO POWER announces their new THR-WI series of 3 / 10 / 20 / 40 watt DC/DC Converters with double / reinforced insulation providing up to 3,000 VAC Isolation. These products operate over an ultra-wide 4-1 input range with up to 90% efficiencies and operating temperatures from -40°C to 80°C (105°C maximum case temperature).

THR 3 (3 Watt) models offer DIP 24 footprints and the THR 10 / 20 / 40 (10 / 20 / 40 Watt) come in 2×1” footprints. Input ranges include 9~36 / 18-75 / 40~160 VDC and provide single & dual outputs ranging from 5~24 VDC. Models are fully encapsulated to withstand shock and vibration standards per IEC / EN 61373. Internal input filters enable EN 55032 class A compliance (3 /10 / 20 watts) and overload, overvoltage, and short-circuit protection. With the latest IT safety certifications (IEC/EN/UL 62368-1), the THR-WI series is the perfect choice for many demanding applications in the industrial, transportation, and instrumentation sectors.

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks.