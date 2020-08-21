Ruggedized clock oscillator provides 2 MHz to 60 MHz for industrial apps

Saelig Company has launched the Euroquartz EQXO-75UIE Extended Industrial Temperature Ruggedized High-Reliability Oscillators. The EQXO-75UIE series is a ruggedized high-reliability SMD clock oscillator. Designed for demanding industrial applications, it provides reliable operation with excellent frequency stability across an extended industrial operating temp range of -40° C to +105° C. Mechanical shock survivability has been tested to 1500 g MIL-STD-883 K Meth 2002.5, Condition B. Temperature stabilities of ±50, 75 and 100 ppm are available, with tighter options by request (dependent on conditions). This component, available with short lead time, has no ITAR restrictions. All EQXO-75UIE crystals are pre-aged as part of an additional manufacturing process in order to improve long-term application stability. With an aging specification of ±1 ppm maximum for the first year, an even tighter aging specification is available by request.

If phase noise is a critical project design consideration then it is important to realize that vibration causes a degradation in both spectral output and phase noise. Even moderate levels of vibration can significantly introduce an unwanted signal variation. The acceleration-sensitivity (“g-sensitivity”) of components is often a limiting factor in these applications, and quartz crystals often prove to be a critical limiting component in a design.