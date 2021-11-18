Ruggedized Intel Atom-based rugged computers designed for extreme conditions

The Rugged Computer RPC 81 is an electronic workhorse that stands the test wherever the going gets especially tough. Resistant to shock, vibration, and heat, as well as dust, moisture and splash water, it is used across the globe in agricultural technology, construction machinery, the energy industry, smart cities, and train technology.

The Intel Atom-based rugged computers from Syslogic have ranked among the most robust embedded systems on the market for years. As a manufacturer with its own development and production facility, Syslogic combines multi-core 64-bit Intel Atom processor technology with its own ultra-robust carrier board. The durable electronic design is reflected in the computer’s sophisticated housing. It meets protection class IP67 and IP69. This means it is dust and waterproof and can be used outside without any additional protection. The Rugged Computer RPC 81 is also designed for a temperature range of -40 to +85 degrees Celsius at the components level. For long-term reliable use in the field, the rugged computer underwent a wide range of endurance tests, including shock measurements up to 50 G.

The Rugged Computer RPC 81 features modern multi-core 64-bit Intel Atom processor technology. Syslogic placed a special focus on connectivity. The RPC 81 can be connected to the 5G network via additional modules and also offers numerous IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) features. The mainboard is equipped with the latest generation CAN controller, which supports CAN-FD. Both 5G modules and Wi-Fi 6 modules (IEEE 802.11ax) can be connected via M.2 interfaces. The latter now also offers an Access Point mode function. In conjunction with the x-coded M12 Gigabit Ethernet ports, which allow high data rates, the rugged computer is suitable for vehicle-to-cloud communication, for instance. Optionally, an ultra-precise u-Blox ZED-F9 series GNSS module can also be integrated. As a result, the rugged computer can determine the position down to the last centimeter thanks to RTK (real-time kinematics) technology.